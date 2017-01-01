NEWS Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber's Despacito makes it nine weeks as Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :







Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber have logged another week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, jumping into the history books in the process.



Despacito has now sat on top for nine non-consecutive weeks, becoming only the 20th song in UK chart history to spend nine or more weeks at Number 1. The song managed to hold onto the top spot after accumulating 6.7 million streams and 28,000 downloads.



It's also good news for Calvin Harris, Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean this week. The quartet have collaborated on Calvin's track Feels, which floats to a new peak of Number 4, climbing up two places. The track is Calvin's 19th Top 5 hit and Katy Perry's 13th.



New entries and high climbers



Sigala and Ella Eyre climb six spots to Number 6 with Came Here For Love, while Rudimental and James Arthur's Sun Comes Up also rises six to Number 18. There's a new peak for Major Lazer too this week, Know No Better featuring Travis Scott, Camila Cabello and Quavo jumps up seven to Number 19.



Calvin Harris is back again, this time as the week's highest climber. Slide, the former Number 10 hit featuring Frank Ocean & Migos rises 12 to Number 21.



Meanwhile, two tracks released last Friday debut inside the Top 40: Russian DJ Zedd has tag teamed with Liam Payne on Get Low, which starts out 26, ahead of Kesha's comeback anthem Praying, which opens at Number 30.



Finally, Jax Jones' latest track Instruction featuring Demi Lovato and Stefflon Don rockets nine places to Number 38.

