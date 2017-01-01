NEWS Ed Sheeran fends off Haim and Jay-Z to retain chart crown Newsdesk Share with :







Despite fresh competition this week from Haim and Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran holds firm at the top of this week’s Official Albums Chart, claiming a 14th week at Number 1.



Ed’s latest album ÷ is now his longest-reigning chart-topping album: 2014’s x logged 13 weeks at the summit (and is a non-mover at Number 10 in this week’s tally), while his debut + managed three weeks at Number 1 in 2011/2012.



÷ was this week’s biggest seller across physical and streaming formats. To date, the record has shifted just over 2 million combined sales.



Ed’s continued success means Haim have to settle for second place this week with their second album Something To Tell You. The LA sibling trio’s debut album Days Are Gone reached the top spot in October 2013.



Meanwhile, Jay-Z’s new album 4:44 enters the Top 100 this week at Number 3, and Public Service Broadcasting land at 4 with Every Valley, earning the London band their first Top 10 record.



New entries and high climbers



Radiohead’s reissue of their landmark OK Computer album rebounds five spots to 7 following its release on vinyl, and Little Mix’s latest album Glory Days returns to the Top 10 at 9 off the back of their latest single Power.



More albums climb up this week’s Official Albums Chart: Common by British rapper J Hus lifts five spots to 19, and Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut is back in the Top 20, rebounding eight places to 20.



Three rock bands currently on tour see their records return to the Top 40: Coldplay’s A Head Full Of Dreams leaps 16 places to 27, U2’s The Joshua Tree vaults 45 spots to 28, and The Killers’ Direct Hits shifts 12 places to Number 30.



Finally, singer-songwriter Lucy Rose scores her third Top 40 album on the Official Chart with Something’s Changing, which lands at 34.

