Michael Jackson animated halloween show to coming to CBS

There’s a new animated special coming to TV this fall – Michael Jackson’s Halloween. More details will be announced in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/CeJpQLerFB — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) July 11, 2017

The music of Michael Jackson will be the basis of a new one-hour animated special coming this October to CBS.Michael Jackson’s Halloween is created and produced by Optimum Productions, the Michael Jackson company now owned by his estate and will feature the voices of actors Christine Baranski, Kiersey Clemons, Alan Cumming, George Eads, Brad Garrett, Lucy Liu, Jim Parsons and Lucas Till.The special follows millennials Vincent (Lucas Till) and Victoria (Kiersey Clemons), who meet “accidentally” on Halloween night and find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street called This Place Hotel. Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.

Noise11.com