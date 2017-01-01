Lady Gaga and Chance the Rapper celebrate Emmy nominations

Lady Gaga and Chance the Rapper have taken to social media to express their joy at landing nominations for the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Born This Way superstar's show-stopping half-time performance at the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas in February (17) was recognised in a record-setting total of six categories, including Outstanding Special Class Program, Outstanding Production Design for Variety, Nonfiction, Event, or Award Special, and Outstanding Musical Direction.

"I'm so proud of Haus of Gaga (her design team) & the entire #SBHalftime team!" she exclaimed on Twitter. "We're so grateful to be nominated for 6 @TheEmmys the most ever! Thank you!!"

Previous Super Bowl performers Beyonce and Katy Perry only managed to earn three Emmy nods in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Gaga already had two nominations under her belt for Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek Live! and Lady Gaga Presents: The Monster Ball Tour at Madison Square Garden, which were both included in the Outstanding Variety Special category in 2015 and 2011, respectively.

Meanwhile, Chance the Rapper was also raising a toast after scoring his first Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics after co-writing Last Christmas for a 2016 sketch on U.S. comedy show Saturday Night Live with series regular Kenan Thompson.

"MAMA I GOT NOMINATED FOR A EMMY (sic)," he shared online. "THANK YOU SNL".

Chance added, "One more time SO GRATEFUL FOR KENAN THOMPSON HE IS A LEGEND IN COMEDY AND OFCOURSE SNL THANK YOU BIG BRO LOVE YOU AND THE WHOLE CAST (sic)".

They weren't the only musicians to wake up to good news when the shortlist was announced on Thursday (13Jul17) - rapper/actor Common will compete with Chance for the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics title, thanks to his track Letter to the Free, recorded for director Ava DuVernay's 13th documentary.

Meanwhile, LL Cool J is nominated as a producer for Outstanding Structured Reality Program for Lip Sync Battle, and Snoop Dogg and his unlikely pal Martha Stewart are up for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-competition Program for Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on 17 September (17). Comedian Stephen Colbert will host the prize-giving.