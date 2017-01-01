Alan Thicke's widow seeking dismissal of stepson Robin's lawsuit

Alan Thicke's widow wants a lawsuit filed against her by the late star's sons dismissed, insisting accusations she is demanding a larger piece of her husband's fortune are baseless.

Singer Robin Thicke and his brother Brennan went to war with their stepmother Tanya Callau in May (17), seeking to ban her from challenging the terms of the pre-nuptial agreement she signed with Alan four days before their wedding in 2005.

The siblings claimed Tanya had threatened to go public with family secrets if she didn't receive a bigger cut of the Growing Pains star's estate, and had started to ask questions about the family trust they are co-trustees of.

Tanya's attorney promptly fired back at the allegations, insisting the Thicke boys were the ones bullying Alan's widow after she refused a proposal by Robin to turn their dad's Carpinteria, California, ranch into a marijuana plantation.

Now Tanya is asking a judge to shut down their case in court and put an end to the dispute, reports TMZ.com.

In new legal papers, Tanya makes it clear she has no intention of challenging the pre-nup, even though she signed it without having a lawyer check over the documents first, and simply wants what is rightfully hers.

She was granted a sizable amount of assets in Alan's will, including 25 per cent of his personal effects, a $500,000 (£386,500) life insurance policy, and permission to live at his ranch if she agreed to maintain the property.

Alan's three children from previous marriages - Robin, Brennan, and Carter - were given equal shares of the ranch, 75 per cent of his personal effects and 60 per cent of his remaining estate.

The iconic star died in December (16), aged 69, after suffering a heart attack while playing ice hockey with his 20-year-old son Carter.