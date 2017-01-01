Ryan Phillippe praises JAY-Z for addressing 'honesty' of life on 4:44

Ryan Phillippe has praised JAY-Z for being so honest about marriage and fatherhood in his new album 4:44.

The 42-year-old actor shares two children with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon and is currently single after splitting from fiancee Paulina Slagter last November (16).

While he is happy with where his life is at the moment, Ryan admitted during an interview on SiriusXM's Sway in the Morning radio show that he felt overcome with emotion when he listened to Jay's latest release because he felt it personally spoke to him.

"I listened to the album probably six, seven times since it came out and I'm finding new stuff in it all the time," he explained, reported Entertainment Tonight. "It hits me hard. As a dad we have all f**ked up, right? All of us in different ways, and the fact that he is speaking to that and also to fatherhood, and to being a better person, a better husband, I mean to me, it's the exact album I was hoping it would be."

Ryan added that he considers 4:44 to be "an education", that gives "knowledge for men over a certain age - and even younger men too", calling it a "road map for doing things the right way or a better way."

"I feel like that is what Jay is trying to do with (the album)," he continued.

Among the topics discussed on Jay's album is the difficult period he went through in his marriage to Beyonce, following allegations he cheated on her.

Talking about the nine-year marriage in the Footnotes for 4:44 mini-documentary, Jay explained: "This is my real life. I just ran into this place and we built this big, beautiful mansion of a relationship that wasn’t totally built on the 100 per cent truth and it starts cracking. Then we had to get to a point of, ‘Okay, tear this down and let’s start from the beginning.' It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done."

Ryan also used his time on the radio show to showcase his own rap skills, while performing some pre-written lines addressing love, jealousy and even U.S. President Donald Trump.