Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran score more Teen Choice Awards nominations

Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran are set for a big night at the Teen Choice Awards after landing more nominations.

The Come and Get It singer and Sheeran will compete in the Choice Summer Song category for Bad Liar and Castle on the Hill, respectively, when the ceremony hits Los Angeles on 13 August (17). They will go up against Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber's Despacito, Miley Cyrus' Malibu, Zedd and Alessia Cara's Stay, and Bruno Mars' That's What I Like.

Camila Cabello, Halsey, Katy Perry, Lorde, Miley Cyrus and Gomez are up for Choice Summer Female Artist, while Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, former One Direction bandmates Liam Payne and Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, and Zedd will go head-to-head for Choice Summer Male Artist.

The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Fifth Harmony, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, and Little Mix are up for Choice Summer Group, while Sheeran's Shape of You will go up against Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, The Chainsmokers and Halsey's Closer, Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar's Don't Wanna Know, Rihanna's Love on the Brain and Stay by Zedd and Cara for Choice Pop Song.

There are new TV nods for This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown, Riverdale's K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart, and Star's Ryan Destiny, who will all be competing for Choice Breakout TV Star, while Wonder Woman's Chris Pine and Gal Gadot, Beauty and the Beast's Dan Stevens and Emma Watson, Once Upon a Time's Jennifer Morrison and Colin O'Donoghue, Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are in the mix for Choice Liplock.

The second wave of nominations for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards are as follows:

TV/MOVIES

Choice Breakout TV Star

Chrissy Metz - This is Us

Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things

K.J. Apa - Riverdale

Lili Reinhart - Riverdale

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Ryan Destiny - Star

Choice TVShip (relationship)

Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley - The 100

Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse - Riverdale

Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse - Pretty Little Liars

Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist - Supergirl

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Holland Roden & Dylan O'Brien - Teen Wolf

Choice Liplock

Chris Pine & Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman

Dan Stevens & Emma Watson - Beauty and the Beast

Jennifer Morrison & Colin O'Donoghue - Once Upon a Time

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood - Supergirl

Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley - Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

MUSIC

Choice Pop Song

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

Closer" - The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)

Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Love on the Brain - Rihanna

Shape of You - Ed Sheeran

Stay - Zedd & Alessia Cara

Choice Country Song

Body Like a Back Road - Sam Hunt

Craving You - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

Every Time I Hear That Song - Blake Shelton

The Fighter - Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)

God, Your Mama, and Me" - Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)

In Case You Didn't Know" - Brett Young

Choice Summer Song

Bad Liar - Selena Gomez

Castle on the Hill" - Ed Sheeran

Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Malibu - Miley Cyrus

Stay - Zedd & Alessia Cara

That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

Choice Summer Female Artist

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Katy Perry

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes

Zedd

Choice Summer Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony

Florida Georgia Line

Imagine Dragons

Little Mix