Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran score more Teen Choice Awards nominations

Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran are set for a big night at the Teen Choice Awards after landing more nominations.
The Come and Get It singer and Sheeran will compete in the Choice Summer Song category for Bad Liar and Castle on the Hill, respectively, when the ceremony hits Los Angeles on 13 August (17). They will go up against Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber's Despacito, Miley Cyrus' Malibu, Zedd and Alessia Cara's Stay, and Bruno Mars' That's What I Like.
Camila Cabello, Halsey, Katy Perry, Lorde, Miley Cyrus and Gomez are up for Choice Summer Female Artist, while Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, former One Direction bandmates Liam Payne and Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, and Zedd will go head-to-head for Choice Summer Male Artist.
The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Fifth Harmony, Florida Georgia Line, Imagine Dragons, and Little Mix are up for Choice Summer Group, while Sheeran's Shape of You will go up against Bruno Mars' 24K Magic, The Chainsmokers and Halsey's Closer, Maroon 5 and Kendrick Lamar's Don't Wanna Know, Rihanna's Love on the Brain and Stay by Zedd and Cara for Choice Pop Song.
There are new TV nods for This Is Us star Chrissy Metz, Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and Millie Bobby Brown, Riverdale's K.J. Apa and Lili Reinhart, and Star's Ryan Destiny, who will all be competing for Choice Breakout TV Star, while Wonder Woman's Chris Pine and Gal Gadot, Beauty and the Beast's Dan Stevens and Emma Watson, Once Upon a Time's Jennifer Morrison and Colin O'Donoghue, Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are in the mix for Choice Liplock.
The second wave of nominations for the 2017 Teen Choice Awards are as follows:
TV/MOVIES
Choice Breakout TV Star
Chrissy Metz - This is Us
Finn Wolfhard - Stranger Things
K.J. Apa - Riverdale
Lili Reinhart - Riverdale
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Ryan Destiny - Star
Choice TVShip (relationship)
Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley - The 100
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse - Riverdale
Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse - Pretty Little Liars
Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist - Supergirl
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Holland Roden & Dylan O'Brien - Teen Wolf
Choice Liplock
Chris Pine & Gal Gadot - Wonder Woman
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson - Beauty and the Beast
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O'Donoghue - Once Upon a Time
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. - Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood - Supergirl
Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley - Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
MUSIC
Choice Pop Song
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
Closer" - The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
Don't Wanna Know" - Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Love on the Brain - Rihanna
Shape of You - Ed Sheeran
Stay - Zedd & Alessia Cara
Choice Country Song
Body Like a Back Road - Sam Hunt
Craving You - Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
Every Time I Hear That Song - Blake Shelton
The Fighter - Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
God, Your Mama, and Me" - Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
In Case You Didn't Know" - Brett Young
Choice Summer Song
Bad Liar - Selena Gomez
Castle on the Hill" - Ed Sheeran
Despacito - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
Malibu - Miley Cyrus
Stay - Zedd & Alessia Cara
That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Katy Perry
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes
Zedd
Choice Summer Group
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony
Florida Georgia Line
Imagine Dragons
Little Mix