Dolly Parton duets with Kesha for new album

Country queen Dolly Parton has joined Kesha in the studio to record a new cover of her 1980 hit Old Flames Can't Hold a Candle to You.

The song is of particular significance for the pop star, as her mother Pebe Sebert originally wrote the track with fellow singer/songwriter Hugh Moffatt.

It was initially recorded by musicians Joe Sun and Brian Collins, before Dolly turned it into a chart smash following its inclusion on her 1980 album Dolly, Dolly, Dolly.

Now the country icon has teamed up with Kesha to revamp the track as a duet, which will feature on the 30-year-old's upcoming release, Rainbow, reports Rolling Stone.

The Timber hitmaker previously performed an acoustic version of the tune for her 2013 EP Deconstructed.

Rainbow will be the follow-up to Kesha's last album, 2012's Warrior, after becoming locked in an ongoing court battle with her former mentor, producer Dr. Luke, who she has accused of sexual and mental abuse - allegations he has denied.

The embattled singer recently opened up about the emotional recording sessions for her new album.

"I would get up, I would get in my car, and I would drive to the studio in my pyjamas, and I would lay in a hammock and cry and write a song," she told BBC Radio last week (ends07Jul17). "But at the same time, I think if you listen to the record, I got a lot of that out of my system at the beginning. Once I'd got done (sic) weeping, then I got back to myself."

Rainbow, which hits retailers on 11 August (17), also includes guest appearances from The Dap-Kings Horns and Eagles of Death Metal, with the heavy rockers featuring on two songs with Kesha.