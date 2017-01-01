Demi Lovato is more 'inspired than ever' after taking career break

Demi Lovato is "more energized and inspired than ever" to return to the pop charts, nine months after casting doubt on her future in the music industry.

The Cool for the Summer hitmaker took to Twitter back in October (16) to announce her plans to take a break from the spotlight in 2017, but she also worried fans by suggesting she was ready to hang up her microphone for good.

"I am not meant for this business and the media," she added in the tweet.

Demi has since enjoyed a little downtime, and on Monday (10Jul17), the singer/actress revealed she had been working on fresh material as she looked forward to an exciting "new chapter" in her life.

In a notepad message posted online, Demi explained she had just returned from "the most inspiring trip" to Hamburg, Germany, where she performed at the Global Citizen Festival, which got her thinking about her craft, her blessings, and her fans.

"I am lucky to be in a position to have the love of tens of millions of people," she wrote. "It's so unreal!"

Demi, who has been open about her mental health woes in the past, admitted she was a little concerned her previous decision to take a career hiatus would be met with backlash, but she was pleasantly surprised by her devotees' reaction.

"Thank you for allowing me to take the time I needed at the end of last year to step away from all the craziness," she added. "I'll admit, I was worried that people would get upset with me. But what I saw was that instead of getting upset, literally every single one of you wrapped your arms around me and showed me how unwavering your love and support is."

The 24-year-old then shared her plans for new music, telling fans her forthcoming single, Sorry Not Sorry, will be one for the dancefloor.

"I'm so happy that I was able to come back to writing music more energized and inspired than ever, and to be able to give my all and more, to this new chapter," Demi continued. "Sorry Not Sorry is the first of many songs that I've been working on, and I can't wait for you guys to hear all of them. I hope this song makes you get off your seat and dance like you never have before. This is an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on and has risen above it and come out from the other side like a f**king savage!!! I love you."

Demi released her last album, Confident, in 2015.