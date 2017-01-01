Ed Sheeran adds more dates to 2018 stadium tour

Due to phenomenal fan demand, Ed Sheeran will be adding further dates to his already-extended 2018 UK stadium tour! Extra shows in Manchester (Etihad Stadium – 27 May), Glasgow (Hampden Park – 3 June), Newcastle (St James’ Park – 10 June) and Cardiff (Principality Stadium – 21 June) will be going on sale tomorrow, Tuesday 11 July at 9am through Amazon Tickets
- save the link.
Ed’s 2018 UK stadium dates, which went on sale on Saturday morning and included 2 Wembley Stadium’s, sold out in minutes! Due to overwhelming demand, Ed made further stadium shows available on the same morning with an additional 2 x Wembley Stadium’s (London), 2 x Etihad Stadium’s (Manchester), 1 x Hampden Park (Glasgow), 1 x St James’ Park (Newcastle) and 2 x Principality Stadium’s (Cardiff), which also sold out on the day.
Ed has officially made history once again having broken the Scottish and Welsh record for the most stadium shows to take place in each country on the same tour run! The troubadour will be playing to over 1 million people on the UK dates alone.
2018 UK STADIUM TOUR
Wednesday 9 May Belfast Boucher Playing Fields SOLD OUT
Thursday 24 May Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT
Friday 25 May Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT
Saturday 26 May Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUT
Sunday 27 May Manchester Etihad Stadium *NEW DATE*
Friday 1 June Glasgow Hampden Park SOLD OUT
Saturday 2 June Glasgow Hampden Park SOLD OUT
Sunday 3 June Glasgow Hampden Park *NEW DATE*
Friday 8 June Newcastle St James’ Park SOLD OUT
Saturday 9 June Newcastle St James’ Park SOLD OUT
Sunday 10 June Newcastle St James’ Park *NEW DATE*
Thursday 14 June London Wembley Stadium connected by EE SOLD OUT
Friday 15 June London Wembley Stadium connected by EE SOLD OUT
Saturday 16 June London Wembley Stadium connected by EE SOLD OUT
Sunday 17 June London Wembley Stadium connected by EE SOLD OUT
Thursday 21 June Cardiff Principality Stadium *NEW DATE*
Friday 22 June Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT
Saturday 23 June Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT
Sunday 24 June Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUT
General sale (new dates): Tuesday 11 July @ 9am // www.edsheeran.com
Tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
. @AmazonTicketsUK