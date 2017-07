Ed Sheeran adds more dates to 2018 stadium tour

Due to phenomenal fan demand, Ed Sheeran will be adding further dates to his already-extended 2018 UK stadium tour! Extra shows in Manchester (Etihad Stadium – 27 May), Glasgow (Hampden Park – 3 June), Newcastle (St James’ Park – 10 June) and Cardiff (Principality Stadium – 21 June) will be going on sale tomorrow, Tuesday 11 July at 9am through Amazon Tickets - save the link.Ed’s 2018 UK stadium dates, which went on sale on Saturday morning and included 2 Wembley Stadium’s, sold out in minutes! Due to overwhelming demand, Ed made further stadium shows available on the same morning with an additional 2 x Wembley Stadium’s (London), 2 x Etihad Stadium’s (Manchester), 1 x Hampden Park (Glasgow), 1 x St James’ Park (Newcastle) and 2 x Principality Stadium’s (Cardiff), which also sold out on the day.Ed has officially made history once again having broken the Scottish and Welsh record for the most stadium shows to take place in each country on the same tour run! The troubadour will be playing to over 1 million people on the UK dates alone.2018 UK STADIUM TOURWednesday 9 May Belfast Boucher Playing Fields SOLD OUTThursday 24 May Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUTFriday 25 May Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUTSaturday 26 May Manchester Etihad Stadium SOLD OUTSunday 27 May Manchester Etihad Stadium *NEW DATE*Friday 1 June Glasgow Hampden Park SOLD OUTSaturday 2 June Glasgow Hampden Park SOLD OUTSunday 3 June Glasgow Hampden Park *NEW DATE*Friday 8 June Newcastle St James’ Park SOLD OUTSaturday 9 June Newcastle St James’ Park SOLD OUTSunday 10 June Newcastle St James’ Park *NEW DATE*Thursday 14 June London Wembley Stadium connected by EE SOLD OUTFriday 15 June London Wembley Stadium connected by EE SOLD OUTSaturday 16 June London Wembley Stadium connected by EE SOLD OUTSunday 17 June London Wembley Stadium connected by EE SOLD OUTThursday 21 June Cardiff Principality Stadium *NEW DATE*Friday 22 June Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUTSaturday 23 June Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUTSunday 24 June Cardiff Principality Stadium SOLD OUTGeneral sale (new dates): Tuesday 11 July @ 9am // www.edsheeran.comTickets on sale through Amazon Tickets . @AmazonTicketsUK