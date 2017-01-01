NEWS Despacito battling DJ Khaled and Rihanna's Wild Thoughts for top UK single Newsdesk Share with :







Despacito and Wild Thoughts have been toe to toe for the past few weeks on the Official Singles Chart, and it looks like they'll be battling it out for Number 1 spot once more.



Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber's Spanglish track has sat at Number 1 for eight non-consecutive weeks so far in 2017 and is currently leading the way in pursuit of a ninth week at the summit. Should Despacito hold on to its postition until Friday (July 14), it will become only the 20th in chart history to enjoy at least nine weeks at Number 1.



Meanwhile, DJ Khaled's Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller remains close behind at 2. If it can overtake by Friday, it will become DJ Khaled's second UK chart topper, Rihanna's ninth and Bryson Tiller's first.



Two songs are potentially heading into the Top 5 for the first time; Calvin Harris' Feels ft. Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean has hopped up two places since Friday to Number 4, while Sigala & Ella Eyre's Came Here For Love leaps from 7 to Number 5 after it was named the official song for London Pride 2017, which took place last Saturday.



Camila Cabellos Crying In The Club continues to rise up the Top 40 - her debut solo single is up two places to Number 14 - and Rudimental and James Arthur's Sun Comes Up could edge into the Top 20 this week, currently at Number 18.



Finally, two new entries are on track to land inside this week's Top 40. Zedd & Liam Payne's Get Low makes a strong start at 21 today, while Kesha's comeback single Praying is at Number 22.