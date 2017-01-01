NEWS Haim take on Ed Sheeran on this week's UK albums chart Newsdesk Share with :







Haim are taking on Ed Sheeran for this week's Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart.



At the halfway stage of the chart week, the Los Angeles sibling trio are leading the way with their second album Something To Tell You, but it's close: Ed Sheeran's ÷ is less than 1,000 units behind at Number 2.



Haim's debut collection, Days Are Gone, debuted at Number 1 in 2013 and featured a string of hit singles including Falling, The Wire and If I Could Change Your Mind. Look back at the group's complete Official UK Chart history here.



Meanwhile, London band Public Service Broadcasting are all but certain to claim their highest charting album to date this week. Every Valley, the group's third original album, opens at Number 3 in today's Official Chart Update.



Jay Z is also heading for the Top 10 this week - the rapper and music mogul's 14th studio album 4:44 charges from outside the Top 100 to currently sit at an apt Number 4. The record was made available on additional streaming services last Friday (July 7) following its week-long exclusive on the star's own streaming service Tidal.



New entries and high climbers



Singer-songwriter Lucy Rose could be claiming her third Top 20 album this week with Something's Changing (14), and British musician This Is The Kit, aka Lucy Stables, opens at 20 with Moonshine Freeze.



Further down, U2's 30th anniversary reissue of The Joshua Tree rebounds 52 places to 21 as their world tour reaches the UK, and The Killers' Direct Hits and their debut album Hot Fuss could re-enter the Top 40 following their headline show at London's Hyde Park over the weekend, currently at 33 and 34.



Finally, Bruno Mars' latest collection 24K Magic is on the climb, currently up from 41 to 36 while he promotes its latest spin-off single Versace On The Floor.

