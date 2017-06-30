NEWS Little Mix and The Weeknd top most-watched UK videos chart Newsdesk Share with :







Vevo has revealed the top 10 most-watched videos in Britain from 1 January to 30 June 2017.



The most-watched music video in Britain so far this year is ‘Touch’ by the UK’s biggest girl band Little Mix. The energetic video, released in January was directed by Director X (the man responsible for Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling and Rihanna’s ‘Work) and choreographed by award winning New Zealand-born Parris Goebel who found fame when she choreographed, directed and produced Justin Bieber’s ‘Sorry’ music video.



The video for ‘Touch’ has a staggering 35.4 million views in the UK alone.



Closely following in second place is ‘Starboy’ by Canadian superstar The Weekend. The moody video, direct by Grant Singer was released last September and has raked up an impressive 34.3 million views in the UK this year.



Other appearances in Britain’s top 10 music videos for the first half of 2017 include DJ Khaled’s star-studded ‘I’m The One’, Shawn Mendes’ poignant ‘Treat You Better’ which deals with the issue of domestic violence and Luis Fonsi’s crossover smash hit ‘Despacito’ which places at number 1 in Vevo’s worldwide mid-year top 10 with over 2 billion views.



The top 10 in full:



Little Mix – Touch

The Weeknd - Starboy

DJ Khaled - I'm The One

Jax Jones - You Don't Know Me

Rag'N'Bone Man – Human

The Chainsmokers - Something Just Like This

The Chainsmokers - Closer

James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better

Luis Fonsi – Despacito

