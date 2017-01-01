Iggy Azalea 'very disappointed' with record label's release plan for new album

Iggy Azalea has taken to Twitter to vent her frustrations over her record label's decision not to release any more singles from her upcoming album Digital Distortion.

The Australian rapper is due to drop her new record in the coming months, and has released singles including Team, Mo Bounce and Switch from her latest offering.

However, the 27-year-old musician shared several posts on her social media pages on Saturday (08Jul17) in which she explained to fans that she had been left "very disappointed" by Def Jam's release schedule for Digital Distortion.

In response to a tweet from a follower offering their condolences for the "cancellation" of the album, Iggy replied: "My album isn't canceled, it's just not having another single. It's still being released."

When another fan said they were left upset by the latest update surrounding the record, Iggy responded: "I'm very unhappy with the way things have been handled too. I will make sure it's not this way for ia3 (her third album)... I can assure you guys of that."

It had been thought that the track Savior would be the next single release from the album. And Iggy was wholeheartedly behind this plan, as she told one fan who commented that "this era is completely over": "PRETTY much! Sucks - savior is great. im very disappointed that's their decision."

She also called out Def Jam chief executive Steve Bartels in her Twitter tirade, writing: "Steve Bartels says he doesn't want to release another single for my album unfortunately (thumbs down emoji). So that's that."

This isn't the first time her album has been delayed - Digital Distortion was originally set for release in summer 2016 but she pushed it back to 2017 following the breakdown of her engagement to basketball player Nick Young.

Iggy's update about the album also puts her reported collaboration with Azealia Banks into doubt. The former rivals announced their plans to team up earlier this month, but it had been unknown which record their duet would feature on.