Jet return with collaboration announcing their first song in 7 years

Australian rockers Jet return with their first new music in seven years.The ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl?’ singers released three studio albums and announced their split in 2012.This is a collaboration with Italian group the Bloody Beetroots, on the new double single “My Name Is Thunder.” This is the first track The Bloody Beetroots has shared following his signing to Last Gang Records and will appear on his next album to be released later this year.The double single arrives to represent the various genres that define The Bloody Beetroots with the first version driven by heavy synths and electronic beats while the other is led by JET’s gritty guitar-driven rock and roll.“I knew this song needed a certain rock tone… a tone like Nic Cester of Jet had. We thought instead of someone ‘like Nic Cester,' how about we get the real Nic Cester! Thinking he would be in Australia, it was fate that he lived just a couple hours away from me in Italy. I found him,” says The Bloody Beetroots’ Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo. “We worked together, ate together, drank together and created something very powerful together. Around this time the Jet guys stared talking and thinking about getting back together, when Nic shared this with his bandmates, the idea came up to have ALL of Jet involved. Because of our different influences, we had different ideas on the mixing and from that we came up with two versions. It’s the best of both our worlds!”The Bloody Beetroots—who celebrates his 10 year anniversary--is the moniker of artist, producer and mastermind Sir Bob Cornelius Rifo. Born in Bassano Del Grappa, Italy, Rifo was inspired by a lifelong love of comic books and punk rock, which comprise the visceral kick of The Bloody Beetroots’ sound. Unleashing his first recordings in 2007, The Bloody Beetroots’ sound has been featured in commercials, TV shows and video games, and powered dozens of remixes for artists including Depeche Mode, The Chemical Brothers, The Refused, Peaches, Crossfaith and Britney Spears.The Bloody Beetroots discography includes a string of successful EPs and two full length albums including 2009’s Romborama and 2013’s Hide, which featured collaborations with Sir Paul McCartney, Steve Aoki, Tommy Lee, Dennis Lyxzen of Refused, P-Thugg of Chromeo, Theophilus London, Youth and guitar legend Peter Frampton. Always clad in a mask and leather, Rifo conceals his identity as he rocks international audiences from intimate clubs to festival stages.After a storied career with highlights including six million albums sold worldwide and the creation of one of the most recognizable rock songs of the early noughties with “Are You Gonna Be My Girl,” Australian band JET called time on their career over seven years ago. “My Name Is Thunder” is their first piece of recorded music since then.Spin “My Name Is Thunder” and continue to follow The Bloody Beetroots story with new music on the way, a string of European tour dates as part of his 10th anniversary and more to come.Thursday, July 6, 2017 Kralove Czech Republich Rock For PeopleFriday, July 7, 2017 Zamardi Hungary Balatan SoundThursday, July 13, 2017 Gurten Switzerland Du GurtenFriday, July 14, 2017 Montreux Switzerland Montreux JazzSaturday, July 15, 2017 Neuve l'Eglise France Festival DecibullesSaturday, July 22, 2017 Cassano Magnano Italy Woodoo FestivalFriday, July 28, 2017 Malestroit France Au Pont Du RockSaturday, July 29, 2017 Gignac France EccausystemeThursday, August 3, 2017 Berlin Germany Columbia TheatreFriday, August 4, 2017 Kostryyn Poland WOODSTOCKFriday, August 11, 2017 Saalburg Germany SonnemondsterneSunday, August 13, 2017 Buftea Romania Summer WellTuesday, August 15, 2017 St Polten Austria FrequencySaturday, August 19, 2017 Biddinghuizen Netherlands Lowlands FestivalThursday, August 31, 2017 Treviso Italy Home Festival