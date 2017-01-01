Marilyn Manson pays tribute to late dad

Marilyn Manson has paid a touching tribute to his father who died on Friday (7Jul17)

The Deep Six singer posted a throwback picture on Instagram of himself as a young boy with his father, Hugh Warner smiling happily at the camera.

The rocker wrote a heartfelt tribute on the social media site and told fans how much he loved and missed his 70-year-old dad already.

"Today I lost my father, Hugh Warner. He taught me how to be a man, a fighter and a survivor," he sadly wrote.

"He taught me how to shoot a gun. How to drive. How to lead. He will always be the best dad in the world. Somehow and somewhere, I know he is with my mom now. I will keep my promise and never let you down. I miss and love you dad."

The 48-year-old singer lost his mother Barbara in 2014 when she was just 68. At the time he wrote a post on Facebook about his loss and penned an emotional tribute to his mother.

"To my Mother, the first and greatest believer in me... I hope I see you again someday," he began.

"But not now, because I have more things I promised I would do. I'll make you proud and satisfied that you know you made the son you wanted."