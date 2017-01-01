Rihanna ‘kept new romance out of public eye for five months’

Rihanna and her new beau Hassan Jameel are apparently the “real deal”.

Sources close to the We Found Love singer say Rihanna has finally found happiness again after failed romances with Chris Brown and Drake.

She was spotted getting hot and heavy with Saudi Arabian businessman Hassan, who’s based in Britain, in a hot tub in Spain last week (ends02Jul17), and friends say this is it for the 29-year-old star.

“She has kept this (relationship) under wraps, but they have been together officially since January,” an insider spilled to Britain's Reveal magazine.

“This is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten

“They've been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re enjoying each other’s company. His family are also extremely wealthy and private. She was coming to the U.K. on a regular basis to see him.”

However, the romance may not have gone down too well with Hassan’s ex, legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell.

The 29-year-old dated the fashion star, 47, in 2016, and last year the two famous women unfollowed each other on Instagram. When asked about the social media move, Naomi smiled to U.S. host Andy Cohen: “Everything’s fine (with Rihanna). Of course it’s fine... I’m an actress now, Andy.”

“They’re both formidable women,” the source continued. “No one knows exactly what went on between Naomi and Hassan but she certainly doesn’t like being second best. Rihanna is someone who falls hard and nothing can get in the way.”