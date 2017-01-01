Lorde stunned by edited TV chat suggesting she and Taylor Swift are no longer pals

Lorde has clarified comments she made on an Australian morning show after fans feared she and pal Taylor Swift had fallen out.

The 20-year-old Royals singer has been good friends with the Shake It Off hitmaker for several years, and Taylor even threw her close pal a party in New York to celebrate her birthday in November (16).

But Lorde stunned fans during an appearance on Australian TV show Sunrise on Friday (07Jul17) when she insisted she wasn't part of Taylor's 'squad' - the singer's A-list group of friends, which includes models Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss and musical sisters Haim.

"I don't hang out with these people at all," she shrugged during an interview with co-host David Koch, adding, "You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not, like, calling my idols for advice necessarily."

Hours after the interview aired, Lorde opted to explain her comments so fans wouldn't think she and Swift were no longer friends.

"Wow - something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go," she wrote on Twitter. "Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much. In the interview in question I had just been talking about (David) Bowie and Patti Smith - those were the ‘idols’ i was referring to that I was saying I’m not friends with, not Taylor!"

She added, "I've always found people’s perception of this 'squad' idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know, and some who I’ve never met, like most wide groups of friends.

"Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult."

Lorde went on to explain that Taylor "has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years", and added, "I feel truly terrible that it would ever seem like I wasn’t faithfully her person."