Ringo Starr rings in 77 on 7/7 with new album and street gig

Ringo Starr is celebrating his 77th birthday with a new album featuring former Beatles bandmate Paul McCartney.

The drummer launched his birthday celebrations by announcing plans to release a new album and he shared the project's first single and title track on Friday (07Jul17).

Give More Love, the album, is set to hit stores on 15 September (17), and it will feature long-awaited new collaborations from Starr and McCartney.

The album will also feature guest spots from Peter Frampton, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' Benmont Tench, Joe Walsh, and Edgar Winter.

Ringo celebrated his 77th with a free Hollywood street gig.

Jenny Lewis and Van Dyke Parks were part of a supergroup, which performed Ringo's songs at his annual #PeaceAndLove salute outside the Capitol Records Tower.

Ringo, Walsh, David Lynch, Winter, Nils Lofgren, and Eric Burdon were among those who showed up to wish the ex-Beatles star a happy birthday.

The drummer was asked what he wanted for his birthday in 2008 and he replied "more peace and love, that is something you can't have too much of".

He held the first Peace and Love event in Chicago, Illinois that year, and since then he has also held birthday events in New York City, Germany, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

A spokesman for Ringo tells WENN, "The dream is that a wave of peace and love traverses the planet starting at noon in New Zealand to noon in Hawaii and everywhere in between. A reminder to all who would like to participate, you don't have to go anywhere, or say anything, you can post #PeaceandLove, say it or just think 'Peace and Love', anywhere you are, at work for example, or otherwise busy, and know you are still contributing Peace and Love to the moment."