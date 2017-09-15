Ringo Starr announces new album at #PeaceAndLove birthday bash

Today Ringo Starr celebrates his birthday at Capitol Records. Family, friends and fans will join Starr in front of the Capitol Records Tower in a noon “Peace & Love” salute. Satellite salutes and events are happening all over the world, including at London’s Abbey Road Studios and at Liverpool’s Cavern Club.Ringo also reveals details of his 19th solo album, Give More Love, which will be released September 15, 2017. Recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles, Give More Love has 10 new tracks featuring collaborations with friends including:- featuring Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather- co-written and performed with Peter Frampton as well as Benmont Tench, Timothy B Schmit, Richard Page and Amy Keysco-written and performed with Steve Lukather and with Paul McCartneyco-written with Richard Marx and featuring Steve Lukather, Peter Frampton and Nathan East- co- written with Gary Burr- including performances by Dave Stewart and Edgar Winter- co-written with Glen Ballard and featuring Joe Walsh and Don Was- co written and performed with Dave Stewart- co written and performed with Gary Nicholson and including Don Was and Edgar Winterco-written with Gary Nicholson including Timothy B Schmidt and All Starrs Richard Page and Gregg BissonetteBack Off Boogaloo, You Can’t Fight Lightning, Photograph and Don’t Pass Me By.This version of Back Off Booglaloo is based on the original recording Ringo made when he wrote the song. He recently discovered the tape when he moved houses. The other three bonus tracks are collaborations based on performances from Starr’s 2016 Peace & Love Birthday event. Alberta Cross performed You Can’t Fight Lightning and Vandaveer performed Photograph and Don’t Pass Me By. Starr loved their renditions and asked them to each record them for his new album, also adding his own vocals.In October Starr will hit the road in the US with his All Starrs, the same beloved line up he has performed with since 2012: Steve Lukather, Todd Rundgren, Gregg Rolie, Richard Page, Warren Ham and Gregg Bissonette. The tour will include a residency at Las Vegas, NV @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. See www.ringostarr.com for full tour dates.Sometimes this world can be a hard placeWe wonder where we go from hereSo many hurting badLost everything they hadIt’s hard to know what we can doGive more loveGive more loveIt’s what we know we need more ofFrom the heart, let it startTo flow to everyone-- Give More Love