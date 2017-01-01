Lorde: 'I'm not part of Taylor Swift's squad'

Lorde has insisted she doesn't hang out with members of Taylor Swift's squad "at all".

The 20-year-old singer has been good friends with the Shake It Off hitmaker for several years now, with Taylor even throwing her close pal a party in New York to celebrate her birthday last November (16).

Taylor is known for her group of A-list pals known as her 'squad', which includes the likes of models Gigi Hadid and Karlie Kloss and musical sisters Haim, but Green Light singer Lorde has ruled herself out of being part of the group.

"I don't hang out with these people at all," she shrugged during an interview on Australian TV show Sunrise on Friday (07Jul17), to which co-host David Koch responded with, "But hang-on, you're part of Taylor's squad, all the magazines tell us."

Groaning at the comment and evidently embarrassed, Lorde quipped, "You know, you make friends in different places, but I think for the most part I'm not like, calling my idols for advice necessarily."

Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O'Connor, instead relies on the wise words of her parents Vic and Sonja and has no plans to get caught up with all that fame has to offer. To remain down to earth while mingling with showbiz's elite, the New Zealander explained she uses make believe as a coping mechanism.

"The second you think too hard about it, you'll just go insane, so it's best to be like, 'We're in wonderland and it's just what happens around here,'' she noted.

Lorde's revelation on Taylor's squad comes after the Green Light singer likened being close to someone hugely successful to "having a friend with autoimmune disease", in that there are many things and places they can't do or go to together

But she was quick to apologise for her comparison, posting on Twitter last month (Jun17), "didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i f**ked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry".