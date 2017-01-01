Canyon X Kraftwerk: Limited edition model honour partnership

In honour of a band whose legacy will continue to shape music for decades to come, Canyon is proud to present the Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk. This extremely limited run of 21 technically-accomplished machines pays homage to Kraftwerk’s iconic aesthetic and harks to the pioneering sounds they produce, music that has paved the way for so many others to follow.
For Canyon Founder & CEO, Roman Arnold, this partnership carries personal significance: “My memories of partying in friends’ basements as a teenager are dominated by hearing Kraftwerk’s groundbreaking sounds. Kraftwerk and cycling have a special and unique connection – their music, and all that they do, has inspired our work at Canyon in so many ways across the years. It is an unbelievable honour for us to pay respect to everything that Kraftwerk stands for and has achieved in such a fitting way with these stunning bikes.”
The Rhineland city of Düsseldorf not only plays host to this year’s Tour de France Grand Départ, it is also where Kraftwerk first made their name in the now legendary Kling Klang Studios, the base from which their music conquered the world. Founder Ralf Hütter’s passion for cycling is well documented, laying the foundations for the partnership with Canyon. Beyond the 21 limited edition Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk models available to the public, Time Trial World Champion, Tony Martin (Team Katusha Alpecin), will also roll down the start ramp of the 104th Tour de France on a Speedmax CF SLX bearing the same striking design.
The Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk is at the forefront of performance – a Grand Tour-winning frameset combined with SRAM’s wireless eTap groupset and Zipp’s all-conquering 303 Firecrest wheels. Inspired by the band’s famous live appearances and absolute technical precision, the Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk sports a hand-finished design that echoes their clarity and visionary approach. The unique geometric pattern, originating from Ralf Hütter’s own design, is one of the most complex ever applied by the Canyon Design Team. Each reflective strip is cut-to-measure and then hand-laid with care and precision, a process that takes over seven hours per frameset. Every owner of an Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk will receive their bike in a specially designed Canyon Bike Guard also containing a celebratory commemorative pack. The end result is a bike as unique as Kraftwerk itself.
For more information, go to www.canyon.com/kraftwerk
. 21 examples of the Ultimate CF SLX Kraftwerk are available to order from www.canyon.com
costing £8,999.
As a pioneering direct sales brand, Canyon products are exclusively available online at www.canyon.com