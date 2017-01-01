The Killers announce November UK tour

The Killers have today announced a major UK and Ireland tour for November 2017. The tour will follow the release of the band’s upcoming fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful, and its announcement precedes the band’s sold out show in Hyde Park this Saturday (8th July).
Tickets for The Killers’ November shows, which begin in Birmingham on 6th November and culminate in two nights at London’s O2 Arena on 27th and 28th November, go on sale at 9am on Friday, 14th July through Amazon Tickets
. The Killers play:
Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
Fri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio Arena
Mon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, Arena
Thurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3Arena
Fri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE Arena
Sun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect Arena
Mon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE Hydro
Tues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE Arena
Thurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
Sat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, Arena
Mon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena
Tues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 Arena
The Killers recently released the video for their dazzling new single, “The Man”, the first taster of the new album. The video was shot in and around Las Vegas and sees the band collaborate with the award-winning director Tim Mattia for the first time.
The new tour announcement also follows on from a spectacular, hit-laden surprise set at Glastonbury which saw the band return to the festival for the first time since their 2007 Pyramid Stage headline show.