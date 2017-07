The Killers announce November UK tour

The Killers have today announced a major UK and Ireland tour for November 2017. The tour will follow the release of the band’s upcoming fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful, and its announcement precedes the band’s sold out show in Hyde Park this Saturday (8th July).Tickets for The Killers’ November shows, which begin in Birmingham on 6th November and culminate in two nights at London’s O2 Arena on 27th and 28th November, go on sale at 9am on Friday, 14th July through Amazon Tickets Mon 6th Nov BIRMINGHAM, Genting ArenaFri 10th Nov NEWCASTLE, Metro Radio ArenaMon 13th Nov MANCHESTER, ArenaThurs 16th Nov DUBLIN, 3ArenaFri 17th Nov BELFAST, SSE ArenaSun 19th Nov LEEDS, First DIrect ArenaMon 20th Nov GLASGOW, SSE HydroTues 21st Nov ABERDEEN, GE ArenaThurs 23rd Nov NOTTINGHAM, Motorpoint Arena NottinghamSat 25th Nov SHEFFIELD, ArenaMon 27th Nov LONDON, The O2 ArenaTues 28th Nov LONDON, The O2 ArenaThe Killers recently released the video for their dazzling new single, “The Man”, the first taster of the new album. The video was shot in and around Las Vegas and sees the band collaborate with the award-winning director Tim Mattia for the first time.The new tour announcement also follows on from a spectacular, hit-laden surprise set at Glastonbury which saw the band return to the festival for the first time since their 2007 Pyramid Stage headline show.