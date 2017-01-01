Sophie Turner: 'Focus on my relationship is frustrating'

Actress Sophie Turner is "frustrated" by the attention surrounding her romance with Joe Jonas and cannot understand why everyone is so fascinated.

The Game of Thrones star, who has been dating the singer since last year (16), prefers to keep her personal life private, but she can't seem to stay away from the spotlight.

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl...," she tells Marie Claire magazine. "It's frustrating (that) it's the most mundane things that make the news - how boring! There are really no other headlines?"

In addition to the interest from the media, fans are also focused on the romance - and Sophie admits she gets irritated when people take her picture without asking.

"I find it really rude, and I will be rude back," she says. "It's such an invasion of privacy. I could be out with my mum on her birthday and I will ask them to delete it. I would much rather them come up and ask for a photo. I will probably be fine with it... unless I look s**t!"

Meanwhile, the Brit also admits she is still having a difficult time adjusting to life in Los Angeles.

"People are like, 'I love you', and then they can't name anything that you've done, and they forget your character's name," she continues. "I have a lot of friends who were brought up in the U.K. like me (who) are working in L.A. as actors. When I go over, I'm giving them s**t and being sarcastic.

"They're like, 'Thank God'. They're stuck in this place where everyone is so far up your a**e. It's a business town, it's understandable. But sometimes you just need someone to tell you that you're not a f**king superstar."