Green Day fans serenade band after show cancellation

Fans of Green Day gathered outside the stars' Scottish hotel on Tuesday (04Jul17) to serenade the rockers after extreme weather prompted the cancellation of their Glasgow concert.

The American Idiot hitmakers reluctantly agreed to call off their gig at the city's Bellahouston Park just hours before show time after officials decided the heavy rain was "unsafe" for fans, the band, and production crew alike.

The musicians issued a statement about the cancellation, insisting they were "very distraught" by the change of plans, and a number of devotees decided to instead head to Glasgow's Blythswood Square, where the rockers were staying, and stage a sing-a-long to cheer the group up.

Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong took to Instagram to share a personal message with ticketholders and praise the dedicated fans who camped outside their hotel.

"Hello Glasgow kids," he began in the video clip. "This is a bummer, we really wanted to play and I guess it was just unsafe for everybody...

"Right now, I can actually hear people gathering out front of our hotel. I heard you sing Still Breathing, which was beautiful... What a bummer."

It's not known if Green Day are still trying to arrange a new date for the people of Glasgow, but they have a couple of days off before their next tour date in Madrid, Spain on Friday (07Jul17), when they will perform at the Mad Cool Festival.

The U.S. band's Bellahouston Park support act, Slaves, did manage to arrange a replacement show on Tuesday, playing at Glasgow's O2 ABC2 venue instead later that night.