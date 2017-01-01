Kevin Tiah exclusive world premiere of 'Better Days'

Kevin Tiah is all about making videos with relatable messages for his young viewers. His last lyric video took a blast to the past with the song “Bring Back 2005.” Now, he’s changing the genre with a much more serious topic that is unfortunately just as relatable to many young listeners. The video for “Better Days” offers a message of hope and support for those suffering with depression.
Coming all the way from Australia, Kevin Tiah has touched the world with his amazing multi-genre music and quality videos. His music ranges from punk pop to slow piano compositions, and now to rap with his first ever attempt at hip-hop and featuring rap artist Neeq.
While writers strive to find the right words to articulate the experience of watching a music video, sometimes it’s best to take a step back and listen to the artist describe it in their own words.
As Kevin explains: “This song was inspired by true life experiences and is very dear to me. Depression is something that has always been prevalent in the world but has always been frowned upon by society. The goal of the message of this song is to remind people that they do not have to go through their struggles alone, and that, love and support are often so much closer to them than they realize. I sincerely hope that people struggling with depression will find the courage to reach out to others for help, so that in turn, they may one day become the people that others may reach out to for the same reasons.”
"Better Days" conveys a strong message of understanding, support, and motivation. Overlaid with beautiful scenic images of clouds and the bright blue sky, the encouraging lyrics of “Better Days” flash on your screen in compelling, animated graphics. Kevin has no doubt found his voice and his message from the heart with this video.
A fighter for the cause, Kevin hopes his video for “Better Days” will help raise funds for his upcoming Depression Awareness project. Details to donate are here.