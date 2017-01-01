Simon Cowell showered Fifth Harmony with applause for new tracks

Fifth Harmony received a standing ovation from TV’s Mr Nasty Simon Cowell when he heard their new music.

The group were formed on U.S. version of The X Factor after failing to make it through as solo artists. Simon was a judge on the show, serving as Fifth Harmony’s mentor, and signed them after they finished third on the singing competition in 2012.

"We came over to (Simon’s) house, played him some of our records and he was super excited,” Dinah Jane told Britain's Metro newspaper. "He even gave us a standing ovation!"

Dinah is joined in the line-up by Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui, with the girls operating as a four-piece since Camila Cabello quit to go solo in 2016.

Fifth Harmony released their first song, single Down, as a foursome in June (17), and are gearing up to bring out their third album without Camila.

“We're doing greater than ever just because we have communication and respect for one another,” Normani commented. “We’re really focused on the relationship we have right now amongst the four of us. We're starting from the ground up."

And Lauren added she and her bandmates are now taking back control of their musical offerings.

“We have a lot more control,” she explained. “A song was presented to us and we went back to the label to say, 'No, this isn't us, this isn't our image'.

"We really fought to make our voices heard and that song never came to light."