Pink trapped in an elevator before comeback gig

Pop star Pink had to be rescued from a malfunctioning elevator on Sunday (02Jul17) as she prepared to perform her first concert in four years.

The Just Give Me a Reason hitmaker was in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for her comeback set at the Summerfest event when she and her six-year-old daughter Willow found themselves temporarily trapped.

Pink shared an Instagram photo of the pair sitting helpless on the floor of the elevator, and captioned it: "Stuck in an elevator (it's getting hot in here)... #help".

Luckily, help soon arrived and the singer was able to proceed with her show as planned.

"We made it out," she wrote beside a post-elevator selfie, in which she was pictured with rollers in her hair as she started "getting cute" for her gig.

Pink proved to be a big draw at Summerfest, and she later returned to social media to celebrate a successful show.

"THANKYOU (sic) kind folks of Summerfest. Milwaukee. What a cool place," she shared, as she posted a photo of herself laughing backstage with Willow.

"Thanks to all who came from far and wide," she continued. "I'm so glad that first show is over. Haha. After four years, it's always a little nerve wracking to start it up again. But I got one look at your faces and my heart filled with love.

"This is us celebrating the fact that I only rolled my ankle once and only forgot the words to four songs. #grateful."

In addition to being her first gig in four years, it was also Pink's first since becoming a mother of two. The singer and her husband Carey Hart welcomed son Jameson in December (16).