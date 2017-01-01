NEWS Despacito's grip at Number 1 looks set to hold for another week Newsdesk Share with :







Despacito is shaping up to be the song of the summer as it looks set to claim another week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's remixed track with Justin Bieber returned to Number 1 last week after being briefly dethroned by the Grenfell Tower charity single. However, it looks set to keep its spot at the top this week on today's Official Chart Update, putting it on course for an eighth week at the summit.



Meanwhile, DJ Khaled and Rihanna's Wild Thoughts is close behind at 2, followed by Jonas Blue's Mama ft. William Singe, currently up two places and on course for a new peak this week at Number 3.



French Montana's Unforgettable ft. Swae Lee holds at 4, and Rita Ora's Your Song continues to climb the Top 40, currently up five places midweek week to Number 5.



Outside the Top 10, Sigala and Ella Eyre's Came Here For Love rises seven places to 12, and Drake's latest track Signs is on the up, shifting six spots to 16.



Meanwhile, YouTube star Samantha Harvey could be making her Top 40 debut this Friday with her first single Forgive Forget, currently at Number 19. The 24-year-old worked as a full-time cleaner until January this year and has built up a huge following on social media by sharing her covers online.



Further down, Rudimental and James Arthur's new collaboration Sun Comes Up opens at 22, Olly Murs and Louisa Johnson's Unpredictable is on track to leap into the Top 40, currently at 31, and Liam Gallagher's Chinatown - the latest taster of his debut solo album As You Were - is at 37.

