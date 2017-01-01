NEWS Ed Sheeran and Calvin Harris go head-to-head for this week's Number 1 album Newsdesk Share with :







Though Ed Sheeran returned to Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart following Glastonbury, he's got some stiff competition to hold onto the top spot this week.



Just 650 sales separate Ed and his nearest rival Calvin Harris for chart glory this Friday. While Ed's third studio album ÷ is out in front overall on today's Official Albums Chart Update, the Scottish DJ & producer’s new collection Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 leads the way on downloads. Will Ed retain his edge on physical formats and streaming, or can Calvin nudge ahead to clinch his third Number 1 album?



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Iowan rockers Stone Sour could net their highest ever chart placing at Number 3 with Hydrograd. The band last hit the Top 10 in 2010 with Audio Secrecy.



Glastonbury fever is still taking hold following Barry Gibb's legend slot performance; The Bee Gees’ Timeless: The All Time Greatest Hits rises three places from last Friday's position to reach a potential new peak of Number 6.



TLC's new self-titled album, which features 11 new tracks and five reinterpreted classics is on course for a Top 40 debut at Number 21, ahead of 1967 - Sunshine Tomorrow, a new Beach Boys compilation at 28. Peter Perrett's How The West Was Won is another potential newbie at Number 30.



Finally, in preparation for their slot at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park on Saturday, The Killers' Hot Fuss is up 61 places to Number 39. The band's debut album, Hot Fuss is currently on promotion at various retail outlets.

