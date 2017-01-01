Adele's concert cancellations wreck live DVD plans

Adele's decision to cancel her concerts at London's Wembley Stadium (01-02Jul17) has reportedly wrecked plans for a live DVD.

The Hello singer, 29, pulled out of the mega-gigs at the weekend (01-02Jul17), the final ones on her sell-out world tour, after damaging her vocal cords.

Adele said she was "devastated" at having to cancel the gigs, a move that has reportedly ruined plans for a lucrative live concert film.

According to editors at British newspaper The Sun, she had hired director Matt Askem and a 100-strong crew to make a concert film titled Adele Live 2017: The Finale.

"The DVD was a huge production and all the plans were in place for it to go ahead. But obviously that extra pressure must have been on her mind as her voice problem developed," a source told The Sun.

"It's a big disappointment, but nobody knows at this stage if it will happen again. Of course the DVD would have made millions in global sales."

Askem has previously directed hit concert films for bands including Muse and Take That.

It is not yet known if the gigs will be rescheduled, and the singer had previously said the world tour may be her last.

In a statement announcing the cancellations on Twitter she wrote, "To say I'm heart broken would be an understatement (sic). I'm already maxed out on steroids and aids for my voice. I've considered doing Saturday night's show but it's highly unlikely I'd even make it through the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way."

Her decision to pull-out of the concerts has met with a mixed reaction from fans, as some expressed anger at missing out on the chance to see their idol, while others took to social media to show their support by posting videos of themselves singing along to her hits.