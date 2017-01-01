Hayley Williams and Chad Gilbert to divorce

Paramore's Hayley Williams and her rocker husband Chad Gilbert have split.

Hayley and New Found Glory guitarist Chad tied the knot in February 2016, in a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.

The pair confirmed news of their breakup in a joint statement posted on Instagram on Saturday (01Jul17), which was shared on both of their pages.

"So much more goes into putting a statement together than anyone will ever see. There's real life behind these black and white words. Sleepless nights and procrastination and sadness and fear... Unfortunately, it all ends up looking the same. Like some publicity c**p," the message reads.

"The two of us have been together for the better part of 10 years. We've grown up together and we've been beside each other through a lot of goodness and a lot of challenges. There is a challenge to trying to understand your own heart in the context of a relationship... and there is goodness in considering another heart, even in spite of your own."

They go on to say that marriage is not for "the faint of heart", but they both remain believers in the idea of a marriage even though the outcome isn't what they'd "originally hoped for".

The duo also tell fans that the fully intend to stay friends with each other.

"We want to publicly state - plainly, and only this time - that we are splitting up. We also feel it's important to state that we are going to be okay, and in fact, we remain close friends who are good in each other's eyes. That's something we are deeply thankful for. Even thought (sic) situations like these can feel defeating. We will continue to encourage and support each other personally and professionally," they added.

Hayley and Chad concluded the note by thanking their friends, family, and fans for all the support and love they have shared.