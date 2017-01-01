Katy Perry gives fans the surprise of their life

Katy Perry created a mix of fun and tear-jerking moments when she surprised some of her most devoted Australian fans.KIIS 1065’s Kyle & Jackie O teamed up with global pop superstar Katy Perry to give six of her diehard fans the surprise of their life.Knowing how devoted Katy’s fans are, Kyle & Jackie O sent six ‘Katy Kats’ to EMI’s office in Sydney and told them they were chosen to listen to some of Katy’s new music and give feedback to the record company.Little did they know Katy was not far away and watching their every move.Every fan had genuine, heartfelt stories to share about how Katy’s music had affected their lives, helping them through tough times and as a soundtrack to some of their happiest moments.And every single one of them jumped out of their skin when they realised Katy was standing behind them.One very special moment was when Natalie explained how Katy’s music has helped her through her battle with Crohn’s Disease, a chronic condition with no cure.“My doctors, my nurses, my family always know to play her music when I’m about to go into surgery, or when I’m just having a rough day,” she said.“When you feel like you can connect to someone [like Katy] and have not only have an escape from what you are dealing with but have someone who can help you through what you are dealing with when you want to face it.”Natalie was brought to tears at the shock of meeting Katy who was moved by Natalie’s story, saying “you are stronger than me, I wouldn’t have known what to do.”