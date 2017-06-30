Phil Collins and Blondie triumphant as they open BST Hyde Park

All is well In The Air Tonight @BSTHydePark with #PhilCollins A post shared by Music News (@musicnewsweb) on Jun 30, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2017 has got off to a winning start! Headlining the first sold out show was the legendary Phil Collins, opening to rapturous applause with “Another Day in Paradise”, followed by “Something Happened On The Way to Heaven” and a Genesis classic “Follow You Follow Me”.Phil Collins had limped onto the stage with a walking stick telling the crowd "I've had back surgery and my legs f**ked" but his vocals were on trmendous form. Sitting at the fron of the stage he sang what he described as his personal favourite “Wake Up Call” from the album Testify, Collins introduced his son and band drummer Nicholas to the Hyde Park crowd. The 16-year-old followed in his father’s footsteps, nailing the classic “In The Air Tonight” to the delight of the crowd. Ending on a high with “Sussudio”, confetti rained down over dancing revelers, bringing the incredible evening to a close.Creating a buzz on the stage before Phil Collins was the New York legends, Blondie. The band’s pioneering front woman Debbie Harry stayed true the theme of their latest album Pollinator by entering the stage in a bumblebee striped headdress – to the sound of buzzing.Fans enjoyed a catalogue of massive hits by Blondie including “Hangin On The Telephone”, “One Way or Another” as well as newer hits “Fun”, “Long Time” and their latest single “Too Much”. The spectacular set ended with the thrashing drums of Clem Burke and signature guitar riff by Chris Stein in “Heart of Glass”.Earlier on in the day, Prince’s band New Power Generation got the crowds pumped up on the Barclaycard Stage, performing hits including “Sign o’ The Times” and “Cream”, whilst Mike + The Mechanics and KC and the Sunshine Band graced the Great Oak Stage.Over on the Summer Stage, JJ Rosa performed a foot-stomping rendition of Prince’s Purple Rain, and Chas & Dave stopped the festival in its tracks, drawing an unbelievable crowd over to sing along under the summer sun to cockney classics such as “Rabbit”. Plus The Cuban Brothers brought a taste of Latin America to London, parading the park throughout the afternoon.The Friday lineup attracted stars in their droves, including Gemma Arterton, Jenni Falconer, Zoe Ball, Martine McCutcheon, Claudia Winkleman, Louise Redknapp, Stephen Mulhern, Chris Moyles, Gavin Inskip and Suzy Perry.This year’s line up includes:Phil Collins – Friday June 30thGreen Day – Saturday July 1stJustin Bieber – Sunday July 2ndKings of Leon – Thursday July 6thThe Killers – Saturday July 8thTom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Sunday July 9th