Adele forced to cancels final two Wembley dates

Adele has been left with no other option but to cancel the last two dates of her world tour after damaging her vocal cords. These were due to take place at London's Wembley Stadium this weekend.The Tottenham born Londoner has taken the decision after medical advice reports the BBC."To say I'm heartbroken would be a complete understatement," Adele wrote in a Twitter post in the early hours.The Wembley shows on Saturday and Sunday were to have ended a four-date run at the venue.In the post, the 29-year-old said her first two Wembley shows this week had been "the biggest and best shows of my life", but that she had struggled vocally.Despite the voice problems, Adele's performances on 28 and 29 June were well-received by critics, with the Guardian describing her as "instinctively charismatic", the Times as "poignant", while the Telegraph wrote: "She is such a natural on stage."Adele explained: "I had to push a lot harder than I normally do... it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords."On medical advice, I am simply unable to perform over the weekend."I've considered doing Saturday night's show, but it's highly unlikely I'd even make it through the set and I simply can't crumble in front of you all and walk out on you in that way."She continued saying she was so desperate to perform and not let fans down that she had even considered miming the shows."But I've never done it and I cannot in a million years do that to you. It wouldn't be the real me up there," Adele said."I'm sorry for your disappointment... You know I would not make this decision lightly."She concluded by saying refunds would be available if the shows could not be rescheduled."There will be more information over the next few days. I'm sorry, I'm devastated... please forgive me x."It is not the first time Adele has experienced problems with her vocal cords. In 2011, she underwent throat surgery to remove a benign polyp.Wednesday's Adele concert at Wembley was attended by 98,000 fans - a stadium record for a UK music event."I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again," she said."I've done 119 shows and these last four will take me up to 123, it has been hard but an absolute thrill and pleasure to have done."It is thought that Adele had intended retiring from live performance after this weekend, it is as yet unclear if and when they will be resheduled, we will bring you more as we find out.