Paris Jackson weighs in on Kendall and Kylie Jenner's T-shirt fiasco

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris has offered up her take on Kylie and Kendall Jenner's vintage T-shirt debacle, insisting no one in fashion should use an artist's legacy for profit.

The aspiring actress and model is among the stars outraged by the Jenners' latest additions to their label Kendall + Kylie, which featured colourful prints of themselves superimposed over retro pictures of music icons like late rappers The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur, and rockers Metallica, The Doors, and Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Cease and desist notices were promptly fired off by estate officials for The Notorious B.I.G. and The Doors' manager Jeff Jampol, leading the reality TV stars to pull the entire Vintage Tees collection and apologise for the "not well thought out" designs on Thursday afternoon (29Jun17).

The furor has continued to rumble on, with the Hypnotize rapper's representatives hinting at taking further legal action over the unauthorised T-shirts, and Paris Jackson has taken to Twitter to share her take on the controversy, making it clear she stands on the side of the music icons, like her late dad, the King of Pop.

"as a huge fan of zeppelin, the doors, (pink) floyd.. i mean these bands literally helped shape who i am today," she began. "i can't condone this 'fashion.' legends like these who completely changed our world today, not just the music world, should be respected and honored. not turned into this.

"pink floyd is not chanel. led zeppelin is not michael kors. metallica is not givenchy. don't get it twisted. #bandsnotbrands #RESPECTMUSIC".

Ozzy's manager Sharon also called out Kim Kardashian's younger sisters for the poor design choice, while their daughter Kelly Osbourne gave the Jenners a taste of their own medicine by sharing a red carpet image of the pair on a T-shirt on Instagram, with a photo of the former Fashion Police co-host holding up her middle finger plastered over the top.

She simply captioned the post, "#CurrentMood".