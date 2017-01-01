Liam Payne 'honoured' to have met Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Harry

Liam Payne was "honoured" to meet Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as part of the 2017 Queen's Young Leaders Awards at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (29Jun17).

The 23-year-old singer visited the monarch's home in London as part of the annual ceremony, which recognises and honours inspirational young people from across the Commonwealth.

Standing alongside the likes of Olympic athlete Mo Farah and Paralympic medallist Tanni Grey-Thompson, Liam shook the hand of the Queen and her grandson Prince Harry, who was also on hand to meet guests at the palace. The One Direction star looked dapper in a black suit, white shirt, and blue patterned tie, with round spectacles completing the smart ensemble. It marked the second time meeting the Queen for Liam, having previously greeted her during the Royal Variety performance back in 2012.

"It was an honour to be invited. Obviously the Queen's Young Leaders - there are some inspirational young people in there doing some great things," Liam told reporters, according to the London Evening Standard. "Not only do we get to meet the Queen and say hi, these people have done some of the best things in their communities at such a young age, you know, setting an example. It's great."

He also took to Twitter to share a photo of the moment he met the Royals, captioning it, "An absolute honour to meet the Queen today. Privileged to share the room with such inspirational @QueensLeaders and hear their stories."

Fans rushed online to congratulate him, however, others were more interested in his choice of eyewear. Rocking circular glasses, Liam's followers were quick to compare him to a certain fictional wizard created by author J. K. Rowling.

"You looked like Harry Potter at the Queen's event @LiamPayne," one user commented, with another tweeted, "Harry Potter or Liam Payne? We will never know."

Another person shared a photo from Liam's first time meeting the Queen next to the latest get-together, joking, "Here we have the evolution of Liam Payne in Harry Potter@LiamPayne."