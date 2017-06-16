Later this year, Bruce Springsteen will be heading to Broadway where he will perform for a full eight weeks. The Boss, who will be performing exclusively at the Walter Kerr Theatre throughout autumn, will apparently be putting on a show similar to the large stadium and arena tours he is known for, just on a smaller scale. “He wants to play a smaller house,” a theatre spokesperson told The New York Post earlier in June. “He wants to try something more intimate, and he likes the idea of being on Broadway.” Specific dates are yet to be published, but many have speculated that the show will begin at some point during November. While the amount Springsteen makes during this venture will pale in comparison to the mass amounts he earns from world tours, we’re pretty confident tickets to this once-in-a-lifetime event will sell out in minutes once they go on sale.
A Musical in the Making?
This is particularly true for music fans who believe this venture could be the prelude to another Springsteen project. More specifically, some claim that these small Broadway shows could be leading up to a full-blown musical based on Springsteen’s best-selling memoir Born To Run. Some sources suggest that producers have even approached The Boss in the past, attempting to recreate the success of Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Really, it would be no surprise if Springsteen received his own musical, as he is known around the world as a music legend. The 67-year-old has achieved infinite amounts of success over his lengthy music career, but there is one particularly controversial event that we thought we’d talk about today as it recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. Does anyone remember when Bruce Springsteen released two albums at the exact same time? He sure did, and we’re very curious as to whether this era would appear in a Boss musical. On March 31, 1992, Springsteen released two brand-new LPs - Human Touch and Lucky Town. These albums were recorded shortly after Springsteen broke away from his support band the E Street Band and moved from New Jersey to Los Angeles. Both Human Touch and Lucky Town topped the charts at number two and number three respectively before going platinum, but fans always found the LPs a bit, well, awkward. Even Billboard recently called both albums "the bastard children of Bruce’s discography". But are they really that bad? Let’s take a look.
Human Touch
After 18 months of writing and production Springsteen released Human Touch, a synthy, slick collection of songs. While there are some admittedly flawed pieces on this album, the title track is certainly not one of them as Human Touch takes a look at romance and the musician’s divorce from actress Julianne Phillips. This album’s second single 57 Channels (and Nothin’ On) combines electro and rockabilly elements alongside impeccable storytelling in an attempt to challenge modern mass media. There’s also Roll of the Dice, which stands out having been written by E Street Band pianist Roy Bittan. In fact, this classic Springsteen-E Street creation transcended Human Touch and became a staple gaming song, with casinos such as online sources recognising the song as pop culture casino classic. Finally there’s Man’s Job, another gem featuring a guitar solo and Bruce’s musings on what it means to be masculine, many of which you may find surprising.
Lucky Town
After working so hard on Human Touch, Bruce spent just two or three weeks putting together Lucky Town. Now, anyone who has ever heard the two albums might argue that he could have just stuck the best songs from each LP in one collection, but most of you will know that Lucky Town sounds completely different to its predecessor. This album is more rock-based with far less experimentation, something that would have made the songs stick out in a collaborative piece. The title track alone shows how different this piece was, as it epitomises social distortion. Better Days and Leap of Faith are also highly successful songs from this album, as The Boss explores and shares his new life with his then-wife Patti Scialfa. Then there’s If I Should Fall Behind, possibly Bruce’s most iconic song about companionship. However, if we had to pick just one song for you to hear off this album it would be Local Hero as Bruce portrays silliness and sarcasm like never before. While each album has its ups and downs, and while even die-hard fans of The Boss may not particularly like these albums that were released on the same day, they still signify an important part and revealing choices made during Springsteen’s career. Although the Born To Run musical may just be a fantasy at this point, we sincerely hope Human Touch and Lucky Town make an appearance or at least one day receive the credit they deserve.