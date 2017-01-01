Nikki Sixx hints at touring retirement

Nikki Sixx has “kind-of, sort-of” retired from touring.The former bassist for Motley Crue and leader of Sixx:A.M. wrote a note to fans on Facebook Monday (June 26) saying that he’s been on the road for forty years and, unless something drastic happens, has no plans to do it again.That doesn’t mean he is retiring from music all together. In just two short paragraphs, he has listed a number of projects:Writing musicRecording with other artistsTaking vocal, bass and guitar lessonsWorking on photographyReadying two new Sixx:A.M. releasesGetting two books ready for releaseContinuing his SixxAM radio showWorking on The Dirt for NetflixWorking on a theatrical version of The Heroin DiariesAs Sixx so succinctly put it, “YUP, I AM RETIRED. HAHA”Nikki’s full statement:For those of you asking,Ive been playing in bands and touring the world for 40 years…I have no immediate tour plans unless I get a wild hair up my ass or something or somebody really inspirational comes along…Since Ive been home Ive just been writing music non stop,recording with other artists,taking vocal,bass and guitar lessons and focusing on photography….Money has never been and isn’t a driving force for me…Let the chips fall where they fall…So I guess I’m unofficially retired or maybe just expired at this time…Nice to give 100% of my time to my wife and kids….Got a couple SixxAm albums coming out soon and 1 book this year…Sixx Sense radio is the biggest syndicated radio show in the world and that going on 8 years….I got 2 books in the works and I am in talk’s to develop a TV show ( not reality) as well as The Dirt for Netflix and The Heroin Diaries Play….YUP,I AM RETIRED..HAHA

VVN Music