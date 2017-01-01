Top massage therapist: 'Mariah Carey is a true diva'

Masseuse to the stars Dot Stein insists everything that has been written about Mariah Carey's diva behaviour is true.

The therapist who stars like Sting, Lady Gaga, and Kanye West have turned to for a good rub admits massaging Ms. Carey is a "huge production".

"She doesn't want anyone touching her bed sheets and she refuses to lie on a massage table," Stein tells Architectural Digest.

Stein also reveals the singer made her watch Mean Girls three times during one particularly lengthy massage.

Dot insists her big reveal about her most demanding client won't affect business - because she's considered the best of the best: "I have a lot of agents contact me, and then eventually the star gets my number and they just call me directly...," she tells the publication. "At this point, it's hard to impress me when it comes to celebrities, but I still enjoy it (massaging them) a lot. I get to go to free concerts all the time. I went to a very private dress rehearsal of Roger Waters for his tour."

And she's not exactly out of the regular person's league - Stein charges $150-an-hour for a basic massage, but she's willing to work through the night for extra, revealing she once rubbed Lady Gaga's weary feet at 4am.

And her massaging technique can come with a bite - she uses her teeth to tenderise the back muscles: "Ninety five per cent of the people I massage want to try it," she says. "Once they have it, they want it every time. It's like an appetiser at a meal. You start out with the bite to tenderise the back. There's no other feeling in the world like it."

But Carey wasn't keen: "God forbid my saliva would have touched her; she would have erupted. So I didn't bite Mariah."