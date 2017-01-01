Backstreet Boys plotting a tour with Spice Girls trio

The Backstreet Boys are plotting a tour with Spice Girls spin-off group GEM.

The female trio regrouped last year (16) without Posh Spice Victoria Beckham and Sporty Spice Melanie Chisholm, but they were unable to plan any reunion shows before Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, fell pregnant.

A GEM get together is a talking point again, now that Horner has given birth - and Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter admits there have been discussions about a joint tour.

"We've had conversations, I've had conversations with Scary Spice (Melanie Brown) and Emma (Bunton), and we've talked about it," the singer tells Us Weekly. "We're always open to doing a tour with them. I think it would be an epic tour."

Carter is currently shooting U.S. TV talent contest Boy Band with Bunton, aka Baby Spice, and he and his bandmates are very much back in vogue thanks to a headlining Las Vegas residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood.

The grown-up boy band will also perform stadium shows at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, and Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota with Nelly and Florida Georgia Line next month (Jul17).

Meanwhile, Horner, who originally quit the Spice Girls in May, 1998, Bunton and Brown are reportedly still working on a comeback to mark the girl group's 20-year anniversary. All five Spice Girls reunited in 2007 for a world tour, and again in 2012 for the London Olympics.

Mel B recently said, "I'm so down to make this happen, you have no idea. It's just a case of getting everybody else on the same page... Trying to get everyone's schedule on the same kind of situation is near impossible. I have set aside a lot of time this year to dedicate to a Spice Girls tour, so I'm hoping we can all have our schedules collide and actually make it happen, because last year was actually our 20th anniversary, so now it is going to be our 21st anniversary this year. I just hope that we can make it work!"