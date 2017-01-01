Background music deals its influence in winning hands

A casino’s selling point is the fantasy of living the millionaire lifestyle, filled with money and happiness. This is why it’s highly unlikely for anyone to walk into a casino and find a song booming through the speakers that is anything but upbeat.
to attract guests, a good establishment handpicks the playlist to set the mood for the whole evening. Along with beeping, whistling and clanking of slot machines and other automated betting games, casino management must also consider those playing on the tables, be it roulette, blackjack or poker. Because the latter kind require concentration and deep thought, relaxing music with deep sounds compliment the setting well, helping to relieve some of the high tensions as well as drown out any distracting noises.Creating an ambiance
The music in a casino is there to create ambiance, and to allow the customers to enjoy themselves as soon as they step foot inside. It is meant to act as a psychological relaxant
, steering the guests’ attention away from the tension of a possible loss. Thus, people are more likely to stay put and play another round at the blackjack or poker table if they are captivated by an upbeat tune, as opposed to a slow love ballad. Some DJs opt for ‘gambling standards’ which includes songs with ‘gambling words’ in the title, such as classic Elvis tracks. Pop songs and chart tracks do make it onto the playlists too, although the focus tends to be more on constant loops, rather than specific songs.
Yet, the music isn’t considered to be important just for entertainment purposes.
It’s the industry’s worst-kept secret that casinos do not keep any timekeeping devices hanging around the premises, in order to deter players from calling it a night based solely on the hour, this along with the fact that the house always wins
are some of the few things we can be sure of in a casino. The music being played in the background as players engross themselves in winning, pays a big contribution to this. Players normally subconsciously try to discern how much time they’re dedicating to the game by following the music. However, this is disrupted by the fact that the music is played in loops, and players are encouraged to stay and play longer due to the consistent atmosphere.Fighting to stay on top
Casinos are slowly starting to lose their control over ambiance and settings as all types of games, from slots to poker to roulette, shift to online gaming, with casinos marketing them as enticing possibilities to win from the comfort of one’s own home. With the rise in popularity of online gaming, besides being able to put a cap on their spending more easily, players are able create their own moods, including by selecting their choice of music – or none – for themselves.
People say that music changes things. In the case of casinos, it may not change your fortunes, but it may change your attitude towards your situation.