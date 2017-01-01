NEWS Kanye West looking to resume tour in early 2018 Newsdesk Share with :







Kanye West is reportedly planning to resume touring in early 2018.



The hip-hop star ran his Saint Pablo Tour, which was in support of his seventh studio album The Life of Pablo, from August until November 2016, when he was forced to cancel prematurely. Kanye had called off several performances in October (16) after his wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, and in the wake of the incident was hospitalised for "temporary psychosis" caused by dehydration and sleep deprivation.



While Kanye, 40, has kept a relatively low profile since the incidents, editors at TMZ.com now claim the Stronger hitmaker is gearing up to get back into the concert scene.



Sources have told the gossip website that bosses from tour promotion company Live Nation have been in talks with Kanye's team, and claim, "We're ready to jump as soon as he gives the green light."



It was also stated that the performer is "physically and mentally back" and has overcome the issues that led to his stint in hospital, and is even spending time at a retreat in Wyoming to work on new music.



Though the insiders claim that if Kanye does resume his gigs, fans should expect to see completely new staging and props.



Previously, Kim has spoken about how taking time out of the spotlight following her robbery ordeal had been beneficial. But during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians which aired in April (17) she confessed that she felt a "sense of responsibility" for Kanye's breakdown, because she had relied on him so much in the wake of her own trauma.



"This is forcing him just to take much needed time off, which I think he just really needs...and I think that that will be just really good for him," she explained. "But I feel a sense of responsibility just with the pressure of taking care of everything. Even after the robbery and everything it's just I've been staying home and I've been looking to him to just take care of everything while I stay home."

