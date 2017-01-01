Kelly Clarkson releasing Christmas-themed children's book

Kelly Clarkson is to release a Christmas-themed children's book later this year (17).

The American Idol winner became a published author last year (16) when she wrote River Rose and the Magical Lullaby, a book for her three-year-old daughter River Rose.

Kelly, 35, is now planning to publish her second book, River Rose and the Magical Christmas, in October (17), just in time for parents to buy it ahead of the holiday season.

In a video announcement posted on Twitter, the star explained, "If you have kids, I hope y'all like the book, it's a fun Christmas book and it's called River Rose and the Magic Christmas."

The Since U Been Gone singer has also recorded a festive song to accompany the book.

"I actually wrote a full song for this book," she said. "We wrote a lullaby for the first book and we thought it would be more fun because it's a Christmas book that I could write a full song that could've been on my Christmas album."

She revealed the song, titled Christmas Eve, is written from the perspective of Santa's elves looking forward to Christmas Day.

As well as River Rose, Kelly has a 14-month-old son named Remington Alexander.

River Rose and the Magical Christmas is available from 24 October (17).