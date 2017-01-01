Iggy Pop plays pet's kind superhero in new PETA video

Iggy Pop has filmed a new video for PETA as the star of his dog's daydream.

The shirtless punk icon plays an animated superhero who helps save a fox from a trap, a chained dog, a turtle crossing the road and a rabbit in the promo, scored by singer/songwriter Nick Cave.

The Australian rocker sings, "The rabbit hides beneath the ground/For he is defenseless without you/The sky of daytime dies away/And all the earthly things they stop to play/For we are all breathless without you", as Iggy acts out in the Breathless video.

"Nick Cave and Iggy Pop have left PETA breathless with this sweet video," says PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. "If everyone acted like the people our dogs think we are and depend on us to be, the world would be a far kinder place."

The quirky little film ends with the real Iggy stroking his dog on a sofa as the message "Be the person your dog thinks you are".

Iggy follows other stars in backing PETA. In 2015, British pop group Little Mix participated in a photoshoot to support activists' campaign to prevent wild animals being used in circuses.

Pamela Anderson is also an ambassador for the charity, and has spoken in France's parliament in support of a ban on foie gras, a form of goose liver pate that is a delicacy in the country.

The Baywatch actress also joined a protest led by PETA activists against circus bosses who flouted a ban and took their show to a town in the South of France.

Iggy was presented with France's top arts honour earlier this year (17) as he was made a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters (Ordre des Arts et des Lettres) in a ceremony conducted by Clement Leclerc, the French Consul General in Miami.