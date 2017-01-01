NEWS Paolo Nutini on trial for drink driving Newsdesk Share with :







Scottish singer Paolo Nutini has gone on trial for drink driving in Paisley.



He is accused of having been under the influence of alcohol while driving at more than twice the legal limit.



The 'New Shoes' artist was arrested in February after being spotted driving a Mini Cooper S in Maxwellton Street, Canal Street and High Road reports the BBC.



The court heard that Nutini had been drinking vodka in a Paisley bar before setting off in his car.



Nutini denies the charge of drinking under the influence. His lawyer Massimo Franchi said his defence is “post-incident drinking”.



The witness, Colin May, told Paisley Sheriff Court he reported the singer to police when he saw him driving a car shortly after leaving DeBeers Bar.



Mr May reported he had witnessed Mr Nutini and a friend ordering rounds in the bar.



He said the singer, who was with another man and woman, ordered one round while the man bought another two.



Fiscal Depute Frank Clarke, prosecuting, asked Mr May: "Were you able to hear what was ordered?"



He replied: "From memory, I believe it was vodka, more than one, but I could not be certain of that."



Mr May was later asked about seeing Mr Nutini in the driving seat of a black Mini at traffic lights on Maxwellton Street and Canal Street in Paisley.



He continued: "I had seen him drinking at the bar having more than what would be the legal limit of one to two drinks.



The trial continues.

