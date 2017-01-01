Ed Sheeran announces 2018 stadium tour

Following his triumphant Glastonbury Festival headline performance, Ed Sheeran is delighted to announce his nationwide 2018 UK stadium tour, marking the biggest tour of his career to date! Kicking-off at Belfast’s Boucher Playing Fields on 9 May, Ed will follow with shows in Manchester (Etihad Stadium – 24 May), Glasgow (Hampden Park – 1 June), Newcastle (St James’ Park – 8 June) and London (2 x Wembley Stadium’s – 15/16 June), before closing at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 22 June. General sale commences on Saturday 8th July at 10am, aside from Belfast, which will be on sale at 9am on the same date at www.edsheeran.com
NB - there are no presales for this tour. All tickets will only become available on Saturday 8th July at 10am through Amazon Tickets
.
Ed’s 2018 tour news - which is on course to become the UK's biggest tour routing of next year – closely follows the troubadours’ phenomenal Glastonbury headline performance. Commanding thousands at the Pyramid Stage on Sunday evening, pulling in one of the festivals’ biggest-ever crowds, and with over 3 million viewers tuning in from home, Ed continues his rise as one of the world’s most successful and unique musical talents. Next year’s tour will see 26-year-old Sheeran return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since his record-breaking stint in 2015, when he became the first-ever artist to play the stadium solo [with just his loop pedal and guitar] over three consecutive, sold out nights.
Released in March this year, Ed’s third studio album ÷ (pronounced “divide”) reigns as 2017’s biggest-selling album of the year thus far, having sold over 8 million copies, globally, in the space of three months: 2 million sales come from the UK alone. Not to mention Ed’s gigantic comeback single “Shape of You”; a track that has surpassed 1.5 BILLION streams in less than six months!
It was recently announced that Ed, who was newly awarded a Songwriters Hall of Fame 2017 Hal David Starlight Award for his contribution to music, is soon to be honoured with an MBE for his services to music and charity. 2018 UK STADIUM TOUR
Wednesday 9 May Belfast Boucher Playing Fields
Thursday 24 May Manchester Etihad Stadium
Friday 1 June Glasgow Hampden Park
Friday 8 June Newcastle St James’ Park
Friday 15 June London Wembley Stadium connected by EE
Saturday 16 June London Wembley Stadium connected by EE
Friday 22 June Cardiff Principality Stadium
Tickets on sale through Amazon Tickets
on 8th July at 10am. @AmazonTicketsUK