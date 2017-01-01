Pharrell Williams leaves diaper duty to his wife

Hip-hop superstar Pharrell Williams shies away from diaper duty, preferring instead to leave his wife Helen Lasichanh to change their triplets.

The couple welcomed three siblings for eight-year-old son Rocket in January (17), and although Pharrell is a hands-on father in other departments, he hasn't gotten involved in the changing and dressing of his youngest kids, insisting Helen has it all under control.

"My wife is SEAL Team Six - there's nothing she can't do," he smiled on America's Today show on Tuesday (27Jun17), comparing her to the U.S. Navy's highly-skilled Special Operations task force.

"I mean, she carried those three bodies and she's just on it all the time. And we do have some amazing people to help us, but it's still serious."

Pharrell's comments emerged hours after he had acted out how he lines up the babies for their diaper change during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (26Jun17), quipping, "It's a full-on assembly line."

The musician had also heaped praise on Helen, his wife of nearly four years, during the late night chat, after revealing the triplets "harmonise when they cry".

Meanwhile, back on the Today show, Pharrell admitted he is enjoying learning the different personalities of the babies, whose names and sexes have not been revealed.

"Their personalities are coming through already," he shared. "Five months (old) and they're like, cooing and they coo back to you; it's weird."

Their eldest child Rocket has also been marvelling at his siblings: "He's an amazing big brother, he really is," Pharrell said. "It's been great."