Pharrell Williams too busy for The Voice return

Hip-hop hitmaker Pharrell Williams has ruled out returning as a coach on U.S. talent show The Voice because he's already got "so much" work to do.

The Happy star joined the panel of experts for four seasons from 2014 to 2016, but the new father of triplets doubts fans will get to see him back in the spinning red chair as his commitments in the recording studio are keeping him really busy.

Asked about a possible return to The Voice on U.S. breakfast show Today, Pharrell replied, "Honestly, I have to work. I got so much work to do (sic)."

The musician admitted helping to nurture aspiring artists was a real thrill for him, and he is thankful to have had the opportunity to serve as a mentor on The Voice.

"It was so much fun, and while I was doing it, helping other people, that was like a drug for me," he smiled. "I couldn't get enough of helping them."

After concluding his stint on the show's season 10 last year (16), Pharrell got back to his day job, making beats for the likes of Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake, whose forthcoming albums he insists are "amazing".

"I have work to do, music to make, and so many records...," he added. "It's exciting. There's so much work that I got done being off (The Voice) but I'm so grateful (for the opportunity), I had such a great time (sic)."

Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys stepped in to replace outgoing judges Pharrell and Christina Aguilera for The Voice's season 11, joining show regulars Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, while Alicia returned with Gwen Stefani for season 12, which the Empire State of Mind hitmaker won with her artist Chris Blue in May (17).

Jennifer Hudson, Cyrus, Levine, and Shelton have already been announced as coaches for the upcoming season 13, while Kelly Clarkson will be taking a seat on the panel for season 14, which premieres next year (18).