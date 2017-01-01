Taylor Swift congratulates Russell Westbrook on NBA Awards win

Taylor Swift has congratulated basketball star Russell Westbrook on his NBA Awards win as 2017's Most Valuable Player (MVP) by joking he inspired her hit song Shake It Off.

The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard, who enjoyed a record-setting 2016/2017 season, was handed the prestigious title at the inaugural New York City ceremony on Monday night (26Jun17), and Taylor was among the first to heap praise on Westbrook, sending in a surprise video message.

Team officials shared the short footage on their Twitter page following Westbrook's big win, and in the humorous clip, Taylor reminisces about their fake friendship, claiming he owes his basketball skills to childhood lessons from the singer, while she credits Westbrook with coming up with the idea for her Shake It Off anthem.

"Remember, I was the one who taught you to play basketball," she began. "I was the one who taught you to dribble, to shoot hoops, you know, and I remember the first time you beat me at basketball and I was very upset, and... if you remember correctly, you said, 'You just have to shake it off,' and I got an idea."

"So essentially we have each other to thank for these careers, obviously," she quipped. "That's why I'm a part of your congratulations video, because... we go back 20 years."

However, Taylor, 27, soon came clean about their 'friendship', admitting, "Actually, we've never met. That's a fake story, but I wish it were the truth."

Despite having never crossed paths, the pop superstar made it clear she is a big fan of Westbrook's and blew him a kiss as she concluded her message.

"You are amazing, you're the MVP," she gushed. "I'm so happy for you. Sending you the biggest hug ever. Congratulations."

Westbrook has yet to respond to Taylor's sweet post, but it is sure to put a smile on his face as the 28-year-old has previously posted clips online showing him singing along to her Bad Blood track in 2015 and to her song 22 back in 2013.

The Twitter video was a rare social media appearance by Swift, who has been enjoying some time off this year (17) and laying low with her new boyfriend, British actor Joe Alwyn.

Westbrook beat Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend James Harden for the MVP Award.